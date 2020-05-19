G5 Entertainment Releases Crime Mysteries Match 3 in Canada

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play Match-3 puzzle, Crime Mysteries: Match-3, now available in the Apple App Store and currently limited to Canada only.

The Match-3 puzzle game features thousands of puzzle-solving levels with the aim of unraveling homicide mysteries and restoring law and order in Los Angeles. In this game, players can enjoy immersive gameplay and an engaging storyline as they investigate mysterious crimes and interact with intriguing characters. As players are challenged to use their detective skills by inspecting troubling murder scenes and cracking captivating cases, they can enjoy stunning graphics and landmark locations inspired by the City of Los Angeles.

As with all new G5 games, Crime Mysteries Match 3 has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Exercise your brain™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

Contacts

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115



Joo Hun Kim, IR, USinvestor@g5e.com, +1 212 868 6760