Everspin Technologies Appoints Daniel Berenbaum as Chief Financial Officer

Finance leader with 25 years of semiconductor and Wall Street experience joins team in leading the commercialization of MRAM technology

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), announced that Daniel Berenbaum is joining the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Berenbaum will be relocating to Arizona from Singapore and will start at Everspin on July 15th.





Dan joins Everspin from GLOBALFOUNDRIES, where he has held executive finance positions since 2013. He was most recently Asia/Pacific CFO, responsible for manufacturing controlling, accounting, and shared services, as well as driving M&A for the region. Previously, he spent a decade on Wall Street in analyst and leadership roles, where he accumulated extensive investment experience across the semiconductor space. His earlier experience includes seven years in various technical and management roles at Applied Materials, as well as five years as a nuclear power-trained surface line officer in the United States Navy. Berenbaum has a B.S. degree in History from the United States Naval Academy.

“ Everspin has made great progress toward building a scalable path to profitability and beyond. We believe Dan’s experience and leadership in financial strategy and execution will help accelerate our efforts. His diverse experience in both silicon manufacturing and semiconductor investment has prepared him well to significantly contribute to our team,” said Kevin Conley, President and CEO of Everspin. “ Coming from our manufacturing partner, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, is an additional plus and we appreciate their continuing support of Dan and Everspin.”

“ Everspin’s potential is clear due to its technology leadership, MRAM’s value proposition, and its ability to disrupt the traditional memory market,” said Berenbaum. “ I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the Everspin team at this exciting point in its growth.”

Everspin would like to thank Matt Tenorio who has acted as interim CFO since January. Matt will remain as Everspin’s Corporate Controller on Berenbaum’s team and will be instrumental in ensuring continuity as well as a quick and smooth transition.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

