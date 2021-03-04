Ethernet Alliance to Host Virtual Booth at BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition, Feb. 28-March 4

Ethernet Alliance members on BICSI speaking docket with ‘10Mb/s Single-Pair Ethernet for Building and Industrial Automation’ presentation

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BICSI–The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced that it will host a virtual booth at the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition, Feb. 28-March 4, 2021.

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and serving more than 26,000 members and credential holders in nearly 100 countries. The BICSI Winter Conference & Exposition will offer interactive features, audio and video chat, networking opportunities and technical presentations on topics including Power over Ethernet (PoE), 5G, data centers, smart cities, audiovisual, the Internet of Things (IoT), wireless and distributed antenna systems (DAS), optical fiber and passive optical networks (PONs).

The Ethernet Alliance booth at the online BICSI event will provide an opportunity for information sharing through both video presentations and one-on-one, individual interactions. Member companies participating in the booth include AEM, Amphenol, Cisco, CommScope, EXFO, Leviton and UL. Also, Ethernet Alliance members are on the speaking docket for BICSI. Theo Brillhart with Fluke Networks, Ronna Davis with CommScope and Bob Voss with Panduit Corp. are scheduled to present on “10Mb/s Single-Pair Ethernet for Building and Industrial Automation” at noon Eastern March 2.

“ICT and cabling are the foundation on which Ethernet depends, so BICSI and the Ethernet Alliance share many common, interrelated areas of interest and expertise beyond the traditional IT space—the integration of smart buildings, rise of building automation, ongoing growth of PoE and impact of standardized SPE (Single-Pair Ethernet) on OT (operational technology) networks, among them,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance. “And this year’s BICSI Winter Conference & Exposition arrives at an especially opportune time, with so many companies around the world reimagining their buildings post-COVID and with working styles and expectations in terrific flux. We look forward to joining the conversation.”

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2021 may be found on the Events page of its website.

Additional quotes:

“AEM is excited to participate with the Ethernet Alliance as a member company during the BICSI 2021 Winter Conference. As the demands on the modern network infrastructure increase due to the proliferation of IoT connected devices, and new cabling standards for Single Pair Ethernet loom on the horizon, organizations need more from the test equipment you rely on, in order to stay on top of your game. As you engage with AEM during this event, we will share with you the innovative ways we have designed purpose-built test solutions that will cover a broad range of testing needs with multifunction field test solutions, giving you more testing capability at a lower overall total cost. We also encourage you to visit us in our own booth during the winter conference to learn more. Engage with us in chat at the AEM booth to discuss your needs and be entered to win daily prizes.” – Lisa Schwartz, Dir. Product Marketing, AEM

“Amphenol is excited to partner with the Ethernet Alliance at the Winter BICSI virtual conference. As one of the largest manufacturers of interconnect products in the world, we recognize BICSI’s importance in our industry. The Ethernet Alliance is the preeminent voice of Ethernet in the Industry today, and as a member of the EA we are proud to participate in the virtual booth at this event.” – Chris Lyon, Amphenol Business Development Manager – Americas

“Cisco and the Ethernet Alliance have a long and successful partnership, driving what now serves as the foundational ‘fourth utility’ technologies that enable enterprises to take the leap from merely ‘connected’ to ‘smart.’ While 90W PoE, multigigabit technologies and the expanding IoT ecosystem have proven to dramatically reduce smart building operational costs, it is the adaptability and flexibility of smart buildings, previously seen as a side benefit, that is now front and center. As we face the challenges of the here and now—the redesign of the workplace to maximize health—the technology that Cisco, the Ethernet Alliance and its partners drive and the intelligent outcomes we produce will be critical to the gradual return to the office while ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of employees.” – Himanshu Mehra, Sr. Director, Product Management, IBN Group, Cisco Systems

“The Ethernet Alliance continues to bring value and relevance to its members and the technology community by supporting standardization and verification of Ethernet technologies. CommScope is proud to participate with the Ethernet Alliance in the BICSI show where we can educate and promote the benefits of Ethernet technology for Smart and Sustainable Buildings.” – Ronna Davis, Strategy and Technology, Enterprise Building and Campus, CommScope

“EXFO is excited to support Ethernet Alliance at the upcoming 2021 BICSI Winter virtual conference and exhibition. New technologies are emerging fast as networks undergo unprecedented transformations in the era of 5G. Given this environment, it’s critical that vendors work together to ensure the interoperability required to facilitate a smooth transition of these new technologies from lab to field. We encourage you to visit us in the Ethernet Alliance booth to learn more about our test solutions for validating high-speed interconnections with maximum flexibility.” – Sophie Legault, Director, Transport & Datacom Business Unit, EXFO

“As a member of the Ethernet Alliance, Leviton is proud to support the organization’s presence at the 2021 BICSI Winter Virtual Conference. We are especially excited about the Ethernet Alliance’s focus on single pair Ethernet technologies, which will be a critical part of the new wave of IoT and smart building applications.” – Mark Dearing, Senior Engineering Manager, Leviton

“The Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification program is a natural extension of UL’s safety and performance testing services for the telecommunications industry. We look forward to working with the Ethernet Alliance and leveraging our scientific expertise to help them continue to build a strong ecosystem of compliant and interoperable PoE devices.” – Eric Bulington, Director of Global Business Development, Wire & Cable Division, UL

