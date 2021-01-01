Esri Recognizes Partners for Innovation and Excellence

Awards Granted for Exceptional Achievement Using GIS at Esri Partner Conference

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, honored select partners for their outstanding application of GIS software at the Closing Session of the virtual Esri Partner Conference (EPC). The award-winning companies are members of the Esri Partner Network and use Esri’s tools to solve complex business problems that impact users worldwide.

EPC award categories and winners include the following:

Analytics to Insights Award—Delivering analytics and insights to users through location intelligence

ArcGIS Adoption Award—Demonstrating highly aligned solutions built with the ArcGIS system

GBS delivers world-class location intelligence solutions across a wide range of industry sectors in New Zealand, South Korea, the USA, and Australia. It specializes in consulting and implementing tailored Esri solutions.

Trimble Forestry

Creative Content Award—Delivering creative content to ArcGIS users

Environics Analytics

Locatus helps retailers, real estate firms, and municipalities invest in the right retail locations. Locatus’ mobile workers use Esri software to collect detailed data and unlock information for customers online.

Fostering Engagement Award—Compelling use of Esri technology to drive user engagement

Clearion empowers utility companies and infrastructure organizations with native Esri solutions to automate every stage of their vegetation management and asset maintenance programs.

Vega Montioramento

GIS in Crisis Management—Compelling use of Esri technology to address crises around the world

High Potential Award—Substantial opportunities for growth with Esri

Equinox Geospatial , LLC , offers enterprise implementation services, web mapping, and mobile survey development to its vast range of clients in natural resources and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors.

Marketplace Provider Award—Outstanding presence on ArcGIS Marketplace

Geospark Analytics enables users to make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and assess geopolitical stability.

New Collaboration Award—Innovative technical or business collaboration with Esri and partners

System Implementation Award—Ensuring customer success by implementing the ArcGIS system

Web GIS Transformation Award—Evolving customers and solutions to the Web GIS pattern with SaaS

The Esri Partner Conference was held virtually on March 15–17, 2021. During this annual gathering, organizations in the Esri partner community collaborate and network, hear about Esri’s vision and new opportunities, build business relationships, learn from Esri experts, exchange ideas, discover the latest technology releases, and make plans for growing their businesses.

To learn more about the Esri Partner Network, visit go.esri.com/EsriPartnerNetwork.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

