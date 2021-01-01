Esri Partner Track Star Integrates ArcGIS Platform

Fleet Tracking Company Uses Esri’s Platform as a Service to Scale Solution Development

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that its partner, GPS fleet management firm Track Star, is entirely rebuilding its automatic vehicle location software (AVLS) product around ArcGIS Platform. With access to Esri’s datasets and location services, their customers in the municipal, utility, and first responder sectors can overlay map data onto streets.

“Our customers know and are intimately familiar with Esri,” said Michael Hughes, President and CEO of Track Star International, Inc. “Until now, there really wasn’t a product that would allow us to develop a solution as versatile as we require for our varied customer needs, and we are very excited that ArcGIS Platform enables us to do that.”

A customer-hosted solution, users can implement AVLS as a complete system with maps and data, allowing these customers total privacy, the ability to customize capabilities, autonomous control of their system and industry-leading value. For instance, if a police department wants to track which cars are in pursuit or on normal patrols in real time, they can have this situational awareness with fleets at all time. A municipality can see the status and work progress of snow plows, if there is a malfunction on equipment, and if that plow needs to return for a repair. Utility companies can also provide remote workers with safety-of-life emergency signaling.

“ArcGIS Platform lets us stand up Track Star’s system in record time,” continued Hughes. “We have a widely dispersed customer base, which means that as we migrate to ArcGIS Platform, all of our users will follow suit. Esri’s platform as a service has allowed us to ensure that all of our customers can seamlessly and efficiently migrate to the new technology with ease and speed.”

The integration of ArcGIS Platform will first appear in Track Star AVLS Version 7.0, development of which is now underway. The systems will retain the affordable, private, powerful, flexible hallmarks of the AVLS system while also providing users with increased system performance and an enhanced ability to use their own Esri GIS data.

To learn more about Esri’s ArcGIS Platform, visit go.esri.com/Platform-Learn-More.

