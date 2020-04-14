eSports Industry Insights 2018-2024: Douyu, Huya, Twitch and YouTube – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The global gaming industry is rapidly changing with technological advancements, new business models and greater regulation.
Over the past decade, the market for esports or competitive gaming has also grown across the world. It was estimated that more than 350 million people across the world watched esports both online and in-person during 2018. The most popular esports games include Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Overwatch and Hearthstone, among others.
The growing popularity of esports has enabled stakeholders to organize large global Esport events and tournaments similar in scale to traditional sporting events. Revenues in the global esports market have increased consistently over the years with sources including advertising, media rights, tickets and merchandise, publisher fees, and sponsorships. At present, sponsorships are the highest revenue-generating source for the global esports market. However, revenues generated through the media rights segment are expected to overtake the sponsorships segment by the end of the forecast period.
The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for esports, which is organized globally to generate various types of revenue streams, ranging from media rights to sponsorships to tickets and merchandise. The market is broken down by revenue streams and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for revenue stream and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for esports. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for esports, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the esports market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the esports industry globally.
- An overview of the global esports market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- An idea about popular esports games and market analysis of the target audience
- Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Coverage of esports market landscape and involved parties
- Knowledge about revenue streams of the esports market, i.e., media rights, advertising, tickets and merchandise sales, sponsorships and publisher fees
- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Activision Blizzard, CJ Corp., Electronic Arts, Gfinity, Modern Times Group, Take-two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent and Valve Corp.
