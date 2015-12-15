Engage Again Opens May 5th

Global Gathering Of Automatic Data Collection, RFID, IoT Experts

World Wildlife Fund’s Alfred Cook To Deliver Keynote

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#rain–Registration for Engage Again, a virtual conference presented by The RAIN Alliance and AIM, opened today with the announcement that the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Alfred “Bubba” Cook will deliver the keynote address on seafood product traceability.

To register for Engage Again click here. Cost is $75.

WHAT:

Engage Again will focus on the automatic data collection industry covering topics like barcode, biometrics, Internet-of-things, Near Field Communication, Radio-frequency Identification, Real Time Location Systems and RAIN RFID from the areas of applications, standards and vertical markets.

 

WHEN:

May 5-6, 2021

 

WHERE:

Virtual

 

WHO:

Organized by the RAIN Alliance and AIM

Engage Again sponsors include Aware Innovations, Times-7, Voyantic, Confidex, CISC, EM Microelectronic and Zebra. Association partners are: AIDC 100, Automotive Industry Action Group, DoseID, NFC Forum, Reverse Logistics Association, Reusable Packaging Association, RSPA and VDC Research. To register for Engage Again click here.

Contacts

Bob Olson

+1 978-872-7120

rolson@virtualinc.com

