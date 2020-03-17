Energy Management Systems Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Siemens and Schneider Electric in the Energy Management Systems Market | SpendEdge

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarketIntelligence–SpendEdge has been monitoring the global energy management systems market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.





Read the 105-page research report with TOC and LOE on “The Global Energy Management Systems Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Based on the application, the BEMS segment is expected to witness a high spend growth rate owing to the increase in the adoption of energy management systems by buildings due to the rising energy prices and government regulations on carbon footprint. The decrease in the price of IoT solutions, data analytics, cloud solutions, and technology-enabled business model innovation will increase the adoption of energy management systems which will contribute to the spend momentum of this market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Energy Management Systems Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Suppliers will witness a stark rise in their R&D expenses that are dedicated to enhancing features of energy management systems. This will add to their production costs, a significant portion of which will be passed on to buyers in the form of an excess procurement spend. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top energy management system suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Siemens- Buyers who seek to reduce their procurement complexities are advised to have strategic partnerships with a single supplier who provides one-stop solutions. Siemens provides process automation, distributed control systems, electric motors, telecommunication devices and solutions, health care, and power generation and transmission along with energy management systems. The R&D department of the energy management division of Siemens focuses on innovations related to power electronics, digitalization, and grid stabilization.

Schneider Electric- Buyers are expected to negotiate with this supplier for the inclusion of on-site vendor support during the initial installation stage. Comprehensive on-site vendor support covers the costs related to replacements of tools and labor costs required for the maintenance of energy management systems. This also mandates the requirement of repair within the stipulated time frame. This subsequently helps reduce the TCO for buyers by lowering the mean time to repair and operational downtime.

ABB- It is recommended that buyers perform a comprehensive TCO analysis of this energy management system supplier’s offerings to aid in the selection of the most feasible software/hardware application. Buyers need to involve expected cost considerations with respect to the technical support, maintenance, future upgrades, and manpower requirement. Buyers are also advised to analyze SLAs for unearthing hidden costs that can impact their TCO.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the energy management systems market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Energy management systems market spend segmentation by region

Energy management systems supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for energy management system suppliers

Energy management system suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the energy management systems market

Energy management systems pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the energy management systems market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:



SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

Contacts

SpendEdge



Anirban Choudhury



Marketing Manager



US: +1 630 984 7340



UK: +44 148 459 9299



https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us