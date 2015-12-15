Electric Last Mile and Geotab Inc. Announce Partnership

Partnership to support rollout of ELMS AIR connectivity suite and deliver advanced, turnkey telematics solutions to fleet managers

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electric Last Mile, Inc. (“ELMS”), a commercial electric vehicle company focused on last-mile delivery solutions, and Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced their partnership to deliver a factory-installed connectivity solution that will equip ELMS customers with the data they need to help manage and optimize their vehicles.

As part of the collaboration, ELMS plans to integrate Geotab’s GO9+ telematics solution into its Urban Delivery vehicle, which is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) available in the U.S. market. Ideal for fleet managers, the factory-installed addition of Geotab’s telematics offering will help provide ELMS customers with centralized access to their connected vehicle data via the MyGeotab platform. Specifically, Geotab’s GO9+ device will help enable high-speed connectivity and allow fleet managers access to ELMS AIR, ELMS’ in-development connectivity and data analytics suite, which is anticipated to provide fleets with full visibility of their Urban Delivery vehicles in near real time. The GO9+ is also expected to allow users to turn each Urban Delivery vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot where possible and when needed.

Powered by Geotab, ELMS AIR will provide fleet managers with a single view of their entire fleet to help better analyze fleet-generated data, from GPS tracking, road speed and charging status to battery state of charge and more, which can be used to help reduce fleet costs, increase productivity and efficiency, improve safety and strengthen compliance.

Geotab and ELMS are further collaborating on technology that is focused on enabling the GO9+ to assist fleet managers with access to the ELMS AIR over-the-air (“OTA”) technology solution, aimed at one day providing software updates and upgrades to fleets via a secured cellular connection intended to help maximize vehicle uptime and ensure that vehicle software is up to date. The Urban Delivery is expected to be the first Class 1 OTA-enabled EV in the U.S. Factory-installation of Geotab’s GO9+ device is expected to begin at the start of Urban Delivery vehicle production.

“ ELMS is not just a vehicle company but a technology and solutions company,” said ELMS CTO, Kev Adjemian. “ This exciting collaboration with Geotab is a part of ELMS’ commitment to delivering powerful telematics, data and real-time visibility solutions that fleet managers need to help improve their operating efficiency and reduce costs. By integrating Geotab’s solutions, we will work closely together to eventually provide Urban Delivery customers with in-house OTA technology, which we believe will help to significantly reduce service downtime and maximize vehicle efficiency.”

“ With sustainability at the forefront of Geotab’s innovations, we are excited to collaborate with innovative OEM partners like ELMS to equip customers with the technology needed to help achieve their fleet electrification goals,” said Rob Minton, Associate Vice President, Connected Car Business Development at Geotab. “ By combining the power of Geotab’s telematics technology with ELMS, this partnership will equip Urban Delivery customers with a turnkey connectivity solution that can help maximize electric vehicle efficiency, reduce downtime and increase productivity.”

About Electric Last Mile, Inc.

ELMS is focused on redefining the last mile with efficient, customizable and sustainable solutions. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

About Geotab Inc.

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

