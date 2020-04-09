EA and FIFA Announce the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup to Bring the Football Community Together Through “Stay Home, Play Together.”

Global Football Stars to Take Part in the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup between April 15-19

EA to Donate US$1 Million to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund as Part of “Stay Home, Play Together”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and FIFA announced today the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, as part of EA’s “Stay Home, Play Together.” initiative, that brings together and encourages the sharing of creative content, livestreams and other ways to bring the gaming community together while staying safe by staying home.





The EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup will consist of a knockout tournament that brings together 20 of the most famous and historic clubs in Europe as they go head-to-head playing FIFA 20 from April 15-19. The tournament will feature professional footballers nominated by each club from Ajax, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Copenhagen, Liverpool, Porto, Real Madrid, and more.

“We want to bring the global football community together with the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, so millions of fans can experience the thrill of their favorite clubs and professional footballers playing — even when we have to be apart,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “As part of ‘Stay Home, Play Together,’ we’re working to help people around the world find more ways to connect through play. Combined with relief contributions we are making, we hope to make a positive impact in people’s lives during this challenging time.”

EA will donate US$1M to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts as part of the tournament and its “Stay Home, Play Together” initiative. The tournament will also feature ways for fans and viewers to donate and support the ongoing global relief efforts to help tackle and stop the spread of COVID-19. This is in addition to donations that FIFA, who are partnering on the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, have previously made to other charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief.

“During this unprecedented time, more than ever, we are seeing people come together to find new ways to engage in football. It’s encouraging to see the ways we can bring real-world experiences to life with our partners at EA,” said Simon Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at FIFA. “We are not only committed to supporting coronavirus relief efforts, but also bringing even more ways for football fans to engage with the sport they love in the coming weeks.”

To stay up to date on all the clubs and footballers competing during the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, follow EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter. Tune in and watch all the excitement of the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup unfold on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel. Players can also score FUT 20 rewards* with Twitch Drops by linking a Twitch account to an EA Account.

In addition to the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, EA is supporting a number of other “Stay Home, Play Together” initiatives to help people find more ways to connect through play during a time where people need to be physically apart, including:

Apex Legends Global Series recently added three new Online Tournaments with a prize pool of $100K each to help keep the gaming community safe and connected.

Global Series recently added three new Online Tournaments with a prize pool of $100K each to help keep the gaming community safe and connected. The Sims 4 lets players check in on their favorite Sims creators and connect through a series of livestreams hosted on The Sims Twitch channel from April 6-17.

lets players check in on their favorite Sims creators and connect through a series of livestreams hosted on The Sims Twitch channel from April 6-17. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 held a live tournament on Twitch where NFL fans watched their favorite athletes go head-to-head in the NFL Checkdown x Madden Tournament from April 1-2. The final saw Derwin James, Free Safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, crowned the champion.

To learn more about EA’s “Stay Home. Play Together.” initiatives, you can follow #stayandplay on Twitter and Instagram or check out https://www.ea.com/en-ca/stay-and-play for upcoming activities and livestreams.

*Requires FIFA 20 (sold separately) and all game updates.

