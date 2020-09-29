Dremio Announces Subsurface LIVE Winter 2021 Call for Speakers

Live, Virtual, Cloud Data Lake Conference Opens Call for Speakers; Data Architects and Engineers to Explore Open Source Innovation and Best Practices for Cloud Data Lakes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the cloud data lake engine company, has opened its call for speakers for Subsurface LIVE Winter 2021, scheduled for January 27-28, 2021. Subsurface LIVE is where data architects and engineers come together to explore the trends, strategies and technologies driving cloud data lake use cases and architectures. Dremio will be accepting submissions until November 6, 2020.

Dremio hosted the inaugural Subsurface event in summer of 2020, with more than 2,600 attendees joining the virtual event. As the industry’s first conference to explore the future of the cloud data lake, the live virtual event included discussions with open source and technology leaders at companies such as Netflix, Expedia, Preset, Exelon, Microsoft and AWS about their experiences spearheading open source projects and building modern data lakes.

Tomer Shiran, chief product officer at Dremio, commented, “A key indicator of community health is the quality and quantity of its collective knowledge. By sharing your expertise and experiences with your peers, you will only make the cloud data lake community stronger, as well as the communities surrounding open source projects such as Apache Arrow, Apache Iceberg, Apache Spark and more. A stronger community means higher-quality and more innovative contributions, content and collaboration.”

Dremio’s Call for Speakers Review Committee is looking for members of the cloud data lake community to share their experience and expertise. Topics of interest include:

Cloud data lake use cases

Data lake architecture

Apache Arrow and Arrow Flight

Apache Iceberg

Apache Spark

Business intelligence (BI) on the data lake

Data science and the data lake

Data ingestion and ETL/ELT on a data lake

Working with time series and IoT data on a data lake

Submit your CFS proposal for Subsurface Winter 2021 today.

Check out videos of the Subsurface Summer 2020 presentations.

