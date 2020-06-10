Denodo Recognized as a Leader in The Enterprise Data Fabric Evaluation by Independent Analyst Firm

According to the Analyst Firm, Denodo’s Data Virtualization Platform has Evolved into a Data Fabric

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent technology and market research company, has positioned Denodo as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020.” According to the report, “Customers like Denodo’s data virtualization product and the ability to quickly transition to data fabric in order to support enterprise-focused data fabric use cases.” The complete and complimentary report, published on June 10, is available here.

According to Forrester, organizations that need end-to-end data management solutions based on data catalogs and machine learning/artificial intelligence, beyond quick and easy data integration support, depend on enterprise data fabric solutions. Forrester VP, Principal Analyst and author of the report, Noel Yuhanna wrote, “Denodo’s data fabric solution integrates key data management components including data integration, data ingestion, data transformation, data governance and security to support new and emerging use cases including Customers 360, real-time and on-demand analytics, IoT analytics, and self-service analytics. In addition, Denodo’s AI and ML capabilities, and automation also continue to enhance across data fabric components.”

The latest innovations in the Denodo Platform have broadened its use for data science, hybrid/multi-cloud, and enterprise data governance initiatives. Denodo now offers an integrated Zeppelin-based data science notebook, GraphQL support, and augmented data catalog with integrated usage statistics. Denodo’s customers are using these capabilities for advanced pricing optimization to speed and ease web-based data marketplace creation, and to maintain GDPR and CCPA compliance regulations. Denodo also added support for AWS Athena, Google Big Query, Databricks Delta Lake, and Azure SQL Warehouse to support successful cloud use cases for its customers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in the Enterprise Data Fabric Wave, which we believe confirms our dominant position in the end-to-end enterprise data management market,” said Ravi Shankar, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. “Hundreds of Fortune 500 companies across the world have implemented the Denodo Platform as their enterprise data fabric for critical business initiatives that demand robust performance and scalability. We are excited to have received the highest scores possible in this Wave in the data connectivity, data preparation, data lineage, data processing and persistence, data transformation, data integration, data access and search, use cases, and roadmap criteria.”

