Corsair Gaming, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corsair Gaming, Inc. (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock, approximately 7,500,000 of which are being offered by Corsair and approximately 6,500,000 of which are being offered by a selling stockholder. In connection with the offering, the underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder. The initial public offering price is estimated to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. Corsair has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “CRSR.” The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse, Attention: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by e-mail to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

