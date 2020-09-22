CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO IDC Launches Future of Connectedness Framework That Addresses Need for Timely Movement of Data Across People, Things, Applications, and Processes in the Future Enterprise

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCFutureofConnectedness–Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo.





IDC LAUNCHES FUTURE OF CONNECTEDNESS FRAMEWORK THAT ADDRESSES NEED FOR TIMELY MOVEMENT OF DATA ACROSS PEOPLE, THINGS, APPLICATIONS, AND PROCESSES IN THE FUTURE ENTERPRISE

Today, connectivity is more important than ever before. COVID-19 has shone a light on the capabilities that connectedness provides. It is a key enabler for business continuity and resiliency, allows for scalable access anytime anywhere, provides real-time insights, and creates pervasive digital experiences. International Data Corporation (IDC) reports that connectivity is now recognized by CEOs as one of the top three strategic elements in their digital transformation strategy. As organizations and consumers seek secure, real-time personalized insight where they live, work, and play, borderless connectivity becomes a fundamental strategic imperative for any digital transformation.

IDC gathered a group of its leading telecommunications, networking, and services analysts across the globe to define what the Future of Connectedness looks like, defining it as the timely movement of data across people, things, applications, and processes to create seamless digital experiences. There are several elements to consider when thinking about connectivity and what role it plays in the Future Enterprise. IDC has created the Future of Connectedness Continuum framework that is comprised of three separate but interdependent layers that must interact seamlessly and continuously. These include:

The Cycle of Data – these are the actions taken when data is in motion but requires agile, autonomous, pervasive, secure, and resilient connectivity.

– these are the actions taken when data is in motion but requires agile, autonomous, pervasive, secure, and resilient connectivity. Data Consumers – these are the consumers of the data in motion.

– these are the consumers of the data in motion. Connectivity-Driven Outcomes – these are the outcomes achieved when data is moved seamlessly and provide value to organizations and individuals alike.

The Future of Connectedness means that organizations need to look to connectivity as a strategic element to maintaining, sustaining, and growing business operations. It will require additional investment, more strategic planning, and greater oversight. With this in hand, organizations will develop seamless engagement models to interact with their employees, customers, partners, and others in their specific ecosystem — and connectedness will be the underpinning of it all.

“Connectivity is the common denominator in how we interact with the world around us today. As digital interactions increase, it becomes clear that connectivity is not yet seamless, nor pervasive,” said Carrie MacGillivray, group vice president and general manager, Worldwide Telecom, Mobility and IoT research. “The evolution of access technologies is going to accelerate the digital connection and in turn, unveil the Future of Connectedness – between people, things, processes, and applications. These connections are the sinews of how we live, work and play.”

To learn more about IDC’s Future of Connectedness framework with guidance for the technology buyer and technology vendor or service provider, please read Carrie MacGillivray’s new blog post at https://bit.ly/33HHeV2.

The IDC report, Future of Connectedness: Defined (IDC #US46806820), provides a framework for connectedness in the future enterprise and provides guidance to organizations as they look to become connected players in the new digital era.

