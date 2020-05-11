Continual confirms contract for Mobility Experience Analytics expansion in Ireland

Deployment of road QoS improvement solution for Vodafone Ireland supports the delivery of excellent mobile service quality to cars and passengers in mobility

CAESAREA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Continual, a leading provider of Connected Car and subscriber Mobility Experience Analytics, today announced that Vodafone Ireland is expanding the use of Continual’s analytics to deliver excellent mobility Quality of Service (QoS) and Connected Car experience across Ireland’s entire national road system.





Extending the scope of their previously-announced collaboration, Continual’s Mobility Experience Analytics has now been deployed across the whole of Vodafone Ireland’s network, where it is monitoring and optimizing connectivity for cars, IoT devices, and handsets in mobility. Vodafone’s radio network engineering teams are using the solution to manage all its radio network technologies.

Vodafone Ireland has already been reaping the benefits of the Continual solution, having used it to optimize network experience along the M1 motorway north of Dublin, Ireland’s main center of economic growth.

“Vodafone Ireland places a high value on the performance of its mobile network along roads and motorways, and our decision to expand our use of Continual’s solution will reinforce our strategy to maintain leadership in the Irish market,” said Didier Clavero, CTO of Vodafone Ireland. “We are also utilizing the solution to plan the efficient usage of spectrum.”

“This extension of our deal with Vodafone Ireland is a testimonial to the trust that mobile operators continue to have in our technology, and in the unique value it offers them in their journey to lead the field in Connected Mobility,” said Greg (Giora) Snipper, CEO of Continual. “Our enhanced business relationship builds on more than three years of extensive collaborative research into the application of advanced network data analytics for mobility use cases, including the use of crowd and commuter analytics.”

About Continual

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Continual provides MNOs and Connected Car/Device OEMs with advanced analytic capabilities to help them deliver high-quality connectivity to connected vehicles and subscribers. Continual’s Mobility Experience Analytics solution helps MNOs and OEMs improve the connected journey experience for customers. The solution continuously analyzes network and automotive datasets, identifying usage patterns, and providing journey insights and key visibility into a user’s connectivity experience. Furthermore, Mobility Experience Analytics evaluates travel routes and provides experience heat maps to help ensure optimal connectivity on roads and railways.

Continual is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.continualexperience.com/.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is Ireland’s leading total communications provider with 2.2 million customers and employs over 2,000 people directly and indirectly in Ireland. Vodafone provides a total range of communications solutions including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications to consumers and to small, medium and large businesses.

Since 2011, Vodafone has expanded its enterprise division, offering integrated next-generation fixed and mobile solutions in addition to cloud-based platforms, machine to machine services and professional ICT support.

Vodafone Group is one of the world’s leading international mobile communications groups with mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 55 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.ie

