CLG and Samsung Announce Marketing Partnership

Samsung Selected as Official Computer Memory Hardware Devices Partner for CLG

Samsung is the Presenting Partner of CLG Amateur Tournament Series “Samsung Open Tournament Series”; First Competition Will Take Place on April 24

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLG, a top-tier North American esports organization, and Samsung Electronics America, announced a partnership in which Samsung will be the Official Computer Memory Hardware Devices Partner for all CLG teams. The partnership includes an editorial-style digital content series and premier brand integration throughout CLG’s team and player digital channels across Twitch, Twitter and Instagram.

Samsung is also the Presenting Partner for CLG’s Amateur Competition Platform “Samsung Open Tournament Series,” where Samsung will be involved in all marketing assets and throughout the livestreams of Samsung Open Tournament Series events on the CLG Twitch Channel. The series is coed and provides an opportunity for everyone to gain experience in a competitive and comfortable environment.

The first Samsung Open Tournament Series will take place on April 24, with Amateur players competing in League of Legends. The monthly tournaments will alternate between League of Legends and fan-voted games.

“ CLG has seen such a positive response to the Amateur Events that we’ve created over the last year and we can’t wait to expand on this venture with Samsung,” said Dan Fleeter, COO, CLG. “ We believe there is a huge opportunity to engage with more Amateur esports players and Samsung is the perfect partner to help grow this platform exponentially as they understand like us the importance of every millisecond.”

“ Samsung is proud to be chosen as CLG’s partner,” said Grace Dolan, VP of Integrated Marketing, Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America. “ Bringing together the world leader in advanced memory technology with one of the largest esports organizations in the world, means that amateur esports players can enjoy some of the advantages the pros enjoy, in an arena where speed and performance are paramount.”

“ When I took on this role at CLG, one of my primary goals was to create more inclusivity around the gaming community,” said Stephanie Harvey, Director of esports Franchise Development and Outreach, CLG. “ CLG and I have always believed there was an excellent opportunity to lift up the amateur esports scene in ways that would make us all stronger. Samsung aligns with our beliefs perfectly and the Samsung Open Tournament Series is just the start of great programs we can build together.”

In addition, Samsung will have its NVMe computer memory hardware products used throughout the CLG Performance Center, which provide faster data access than traditional SSD hard drives. Samsung will take part in several sweepstakes and promotions throughout the year where such Samsung products will be given as prizes to participants.

