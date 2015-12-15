China Online Gaming Market Report 2021: Number of Users, Category, Age Group, Segments, Company Analysis, Forecast, 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “China Online Gaming Market By Number of Users, Category, Age Group, Segments, Company Analysis, Forecast” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Online Games Market in China was valued US$ 58 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach to US$ 86 Billion by 2027

The fading boundary between the online game and real life is changing the online gaming industry in China. Video and online games are quickly changing culture and are creating a synthetic world. There has been a unique culture that evolved around the Chinese online gaming world. In China, online gaming, internet users are considered equivalent to the TV shows for American baby boomers. Chinese companies designed online game is getting more popular among users worldwide.

Due to the surging popularity of online games in China, companies worldwide are entering the market by acquiring Chinese companies’ share or taking sponsorships of professional players. The popularity of eSports is one of the main reasons for the growth of the gaming industry in China as many players participate in gaming competition that is also broadcasted online. As per this research study, China Online Gaming Industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.79% during 2020-2027.

China is one of the most gainful markets for the gaming industry globally. The online gaming market has appeared as the most influential and transforming segment in China. It has been witnessing a series of developments driven by increasing Internet and broadband infiltration, double-digit growth in online gaming users, rapid product development and commercialization. The rise of Chinese online gamers’ per capita income has reinforced the china online gaming market significantly.

Furthermore, 5G technologies have also given rise to the mobile-based VR gaming market in the Chinese region. In May 2020, Archiact had a partnership with Migu, a telecom provider China Mobile subsidiary, for Archiact’s games that would be the first VR games to be playable via Migu’s 5G cloud gaming platform, named as Migu Quick Gaming.

Mobile Online Games dominates the Online Games Market in China and is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Besides due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has seen relatively higher growth. With a large consumer base in the mobile online game market, specifically between the age range of 13-20 years with good internet connectivity, the adoption of numerous new games are expected to increase, thereby turning the mobile-based device into a powerful gaming platform.

We have covered companies like Tencent, NetEase, Kingsoft, Changyou, Shanda Online Games are the top key players in the China Online Gaming market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers



4.2 Challenges

5. Regulatory Status on Online Gaming Industry

6. Government Initiatives to Promote Online Gaming Industry

7. China Online Gaming Market

8. Share Analysis

8.1 Market Share



8.2 Users Share



8.3 Company Sales Share



8.4 China Online Gamers Share by Location

9. Category – China Online Gaming Market

9.1 Mobile Online Games Market



9.2 PC Online/ Client Games Market



9.3 Web Games Market

10. Age Group – China Online Gaming Market

10.1 Age Bracket (Below 19 Years)



10.2 Age Bracket (19 – 25 Years)



10.3 Age Bracket 26+

11. Segments – China Online Gaming Market

11.1 Large Client Games



11.2 Platform Games



11.3 Social Games



11.4 Other Games

12. Number of Users – China Online Gaming Market

12.1 Online Gaming Users



12.2 Mobile Online Games Users



12.3 PC Online Client’s Games Users

13. Game Players Behavioral Features and Preferences

13.1 Mobile Game Players



13.1.1 Number of Years



13.1.2 Average Game Playing Duration



13.1.3 Payment for Mobile Games



13.1.4 Main Products of Mobile Games



13.1.5 Information Access and Download Channels



13.2 PC Client Game Players



13.2.1 Number of Years



13.2.2 Average Game Playing Duration



13.2.3 Payment for Mobile Games



13.2.4 Main Products of Mobile Games



13.2.5 Information Access and Download Channels

14. Company Sales Analysis

14.1 Tencent



14.1.1 Overviews



14.1.2 Recent Developments



14.1.3 Revenues



14.2 NetEase



14.3 Kingsoft



14.4 Changyou



14.5 Shanda

