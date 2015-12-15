Checkouts Open at Springbok Casino With the Launch of Shopping Spree II

Second instalment of Realtime Gaming’s blockbuster slot to go live at South Africa’s favourite online casino on 19 May

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Players are being encouraged to shop until they drop at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino, with the isles now open at the latest slot release from Realtime Gaming, Shopping Spree II.

This is the second instalment of the hugely popular game that caters to both the luxury high-end shopper and the bargain hunter. Of course, players will want to trigger the Shopping Spree Bonus feature that allows players to checkout with some massive wins.

While playing the highly volatile slot, Wild “Sale” symbols can appear grouped on reel three and substitute for all other symbols except the Scatter. The prize is then multiplied by x2, x3, x5, x10 or x20 when “Sale” substitutes in a winning combination.

The Scatter symbol is “Shopping Spree II” and if three or more land during the base game, the Shopping Spree Bonus is triggered with nine Free Spins instantly awarded. As the feature plays out, 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 point symbols may land on the reels.

The points tally starts at zero, but as the point symbols land, the tally increases. For every 1,000 points the player earns, another three free spins are awarded up to a maximum of 12 games. While the feature is active, reel three is made up of “Sale” Wild symbols.

If the total points tally does not exceed 1,000 points, a consolation prize is awarded as per the below:

500 – 900 points = x3 bet multiplier



400 points = x5 bet multiplier



300 points = x10 bet multiplier



200 points = x20 bet multiplier



100 points = x40 bet multiplier



0 points = x100 bet multiplier

If that wasn’t enough to get players heading straight to the Springbok Casino Mall, Shopping Spree II also comes hooked up to a Progressive Jackpot that can be won when 5 Diamond Ring symbols occur on a payline with a x20 “Sale” Wild. The jackpot seeds at $100,000.

Shopping Spree II launches at Springbok Casino on 19 May and can be played via download, instant play and web browser.

