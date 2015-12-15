Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Tournament Is Back – More Than $2 Million in Prizes Up For Grabs!

In Collaboration with Sony, the 2021 Tournament Begins June 3

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreCODM–Activision today announced the return of the Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship. Presented by Sony, and starting June 3, 2021, eligible players in Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Mode can compete for in-game rewards and a share of the more than $2 million (USD) total prize pool.

“The momentum worldwide for Call of Duty: Mobile is incredible as our players continue to have a great time playing,” said Matt Lewis, vice president, mobile at Activision. “Picking up from last year’s competition, we’ve increased the prize money up for grabs and number of teams that can qualify, so there are even more reasons for fans to prove they’ve got what it takes to be the best.”

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 Presented by Sony is open to eligible entrants across the world and will be conducted regionally in multiple stages. Sony’s newest flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 III, will be the official mobile device of the World Championship and will provide an 120FPS gaming experience*. Eligible players can compete for a spot at the World Championship Finals via in-game competition in select regions and also via other tournaments (detail forthcoming). Fans can watch players show off their skills on the new official Call of Duty: Mobile Esports YouTube channel: https://www.callofduty.com/mobile/esports.

For more information about Sony’s Xperia 1 III, visit: www.sony.net/xperia-1m3/gamers?cid=sco-gl-codm2021-a1.

Call of Duty: Mobile is the definitive, first-person action experience that delivers fan-favorite maps, modes, weapons and characters from across Call of Duty, including the Modern Warfare® series and Black Ops universe, in one complete mobile package. Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by Tencent Game’s award-winning TiMi Studios and published by Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Call of Duty: Mobile is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices. For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com/mobile, www.youtube.com/callofdutymobile, or also follow Call of Duty: Mobile on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates, features, programming and functionality of Call of Duty: Mobile and the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

*120FPS may not be available in all Call of Duty: Mobile game modes.

Contacts

Dior Brown

Activision

Dior.Brown@activision.com