Cadalys, Inc. Announces Native ITSM Solution on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Cadalys Service Management offers customers a way to apply ITIL® best practice standards to service delivery for employees, customers and partners, anywhere in the world.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadalys, Inc. today announced it has launched a native ITSM (IT Service Management) application on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to adopt and actualize the ITIL® framework to deliver services and support for employees, customers and partners on a single platform.

Built entirely on the Salesforce platform, Cadalys Service Management is currently available on AppExchange: https://bit.ly/CSM-ITSM.

Cadalys Service Management’s ITSM Capabilities Deliver a Fully Unified, ITIL-Informed Service Experience

ITIL, also known as the Information Technology Infrastructure Library, is a framework of best practices that provides comprehensive, practical and reliable guidance for establishing an effective service management system. With millions of practitioners globally using ITIL to align IT and digital services with business strategy and customer needs, ITSM technologies have become a critical tool in helping businesses adapt the framework to address their specific needs.

Through Cadalys’ solution on AppExchange, customers benefit from pre-configured, out-of-the-box ITIL processes and workflows that work with Salesforce Service Cloud, enabling companies to unify service delivery operations without relying on additional software or complex integrations that can create silos and increase technology and maintenance costs. One of the benefits to being native to Salesforce is that customers can capitalize on existing team skill sets to get up and running faster, more affordably, and with greater flexibility and scalability than solutions outside of Salesforce.

Comments on the News

“Today, businesses are literally being built on ITIL, and we’re seeing more and more Salesforce customers embrace the framework as they look for ways to manage risk, strengthen relationships and drive cost efficiency— not just in IT, but across any service delivery function,” states Marc Friedman, Cadalys Founder and CEO. “Our goal was to build a solution that would have ITIL standards baked in so customers wouldn’t have to spend a year and millions of dollars customizing it to fit their needs. The result is a highly intuitive ITSM solution that is easy to set up, user-friendly enough for non-technical stakeholders, and flexible enough to apply ITIL in multiple service management use cases.”

“Cadalys Service Management is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers through continual service improvement for employees, customers and partners alike,” states Woodson Martin, General Manager of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Cadalys Service Management offers core ITSM capabilities and service operations and service transition features to enable proactive issue resolution and prevention of future incidents, including:

Submitter Portal — Provides an efficient way for users to get support

Service Catalog — Configures and manages a catalog of service offerings

Incident Management — Restores services as quickly as possible after an incident

Problem Management— Prevents incidents from reoccurring

Change Enablement — Deploys updates to minimize risk or disruption

Configuration Management Database (CMDB)

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Cadalys

Cadalys is an award-winning Salesforce® partner specializing in developing seamless, intelligent, cloud-based solutions for tomorrow, today. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cadalys has a long history of successfully developing powerful apps that add unique value and enrich the Salesforce experience. Cadalys is one of a select group of companies in the Salesforce Product Development Organization program for excellence in application development— with a strategic focus on employee, customer and partner engagement and evidence-based healthcare solutions. To learn more about Cadalys, visit www.Cadalys.com.

