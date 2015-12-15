C.H. Robinson Recognized as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

Positioning based on Navisphere Vision’s completeness of vision and ability to execute

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#supplychainvisibility–Global logistics company C.H. Robinson announced its recognition as a Challenger in the new Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms* (RTTVP). Faced with multiple disruptions from the global pandemic, trade and tariff disputes, severe weather, capacity shortages, and a trade lane blockage, shippers are prioritizing and investing in RTTVP solutions like C.H. Robinson’s Navisphere Vision to improve their resiliency, connectivity, and performance.

Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company that publishes the annual series of market data known as Magic Quadrant, reports “the RTTVP market doubled in size in North American in 2020. This growth was accelerated due to the supply chain disruptions created by the pandemic.”





Navisphere Vision, delivered by TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson, helps shippers track, monitor, and respond to supply chain disruptions on a global scale. As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Navisphere Vision connects and pulls data from shippers’ third-party providers, carriers, and suppliers—plus weather, traffic, and geopolitical monitoring sources—to deliver real-time visibility and insights to inventory at-rest or in-motion, across all modes and regions. With Navisphere Vision’s Internet of Things (IoT) device integrations, customers can monitor and immediately mitigate issues when shipments are impacted by shock, tilt, humidity, light, temperature, or pressure.

“Several major events over the past year have emphasized the vital importance of supply chains, but also highlighted their fragility in some cases,” said Jordan Kass, president of TMC. “The companies who will excel in the years to come will be those with real-time visibility into their supply chains. The ability to consume, combine and analyze data from growing number of integrations and data points will be essential for building a resilient, competitive, and profitable supply chain.”

C.H. Robinson (TMC) was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

“We believe these recognitions reinforce the power of our innovative technology, built by and for supply chain experts, backed by the experience and scale of one of the world’s most-connected platforms,” said Kass.

To expand on these capabilities, the company previously announced a commitment to invest $1 billion in technology over the next five years, doubling its previous investment.

A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms is available here.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 14 April 2021

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

About TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson

Global supply chains are growing increasingly complex. Businesses need the latest technology and industry expertise to advance and stay ahead of the competition. At TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson, we understand what makes supply chains faster, stronger, and more efficient. As a leader in global logistics management, we combine industry expertise with our global technology platform, Navisphere®, to support the world’s most complex supply chains. Our logistics experts are located in Control Tower® locations around the world: Amsterdam, Chicago, Monterrey, São Paulo, Seattle, Shanghai, and Wrocław. This Control Tower® network, supported by our technology platform, connects our customers to their suppliers and supply chain partners. Our customers leverage these capabilities to manage their logistics in over 170 countries across all modes of transportation. For more information, visit www.mytmc.com.

