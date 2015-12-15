Bureau Veritas Further Expands Cybersecurity Offer by Joining Forces With Secura

By taking a majority stake in cybersecurity specialist Secura, Bureau Veritas adds best-in-class expertise to its cybersecurity conformity assessment services

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Secura B.V. (starting with a majority stake), an independent service company specializing in cybersecurity services. Secura will be a cornerstone in the cybersecurity strategy of Bureau Veritas.

Rising demand in digital security and new regulations drive a growing need for conformity assessments. As a result, Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services for cybersecurity are an emerging market with substantial expected growth and significant momentum. In this promising new conformity market, Secura is a recognized cybersecurity player with a strong orientation toward TIC activities.

Established in 2000 in the Netherlands, Secura has 100 employees located in two technological centers in Eindhoven and Amsterdam. The company posted 2020 revenues slightly below €10 million.

With solid expertise and capabilities, Secura takes a holistic security approach in identifying and assessing cybersecurity risks according to standards, frameworks and certification programs. Secura’s mission is: “providing insight into your security.”

“Cybersecurity risks are growing for companies and individuals alike,” says Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “Personal and professional data and system protection have become a crucial challenge surrounding security, safety, and even business sustainability. This strategic alliance supports Bureau Veritas’ fast-paced development in the conformity assessment of non-physical assets. As we anticipate an acceleration of the current momentum of the cybersecurity TIC market in the coming years, Secura’s expertise will further reinforce our global offering addressing key geographies and industries. On behalf of the Bureau Veritas Executive Committee, I want to warmly welcome the Secura team.”

“Both Bureau Veritas and Secura see the big opportunity in cybersecurity in the coming decades,” adds Dirk Jan van den Heuvel, Managing Director of Secura. “There is a clear need to bring security to a higher level in many places in society. Joining forces with Bureau Veritas will undoubtedly boost our expansion and accelerate Secura’s capability in providing security expertise. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to develop even faster in the future, as we benefit from the large footprint of Bureau Veritas and the integrity reputation it has earned from the world’s leading corporations.”

Secura provides security testing, audit, training and certification services covering people, organization, and technology (networks, systems, applications and data). The company holds an extensive range of top-notch accreditations and licenses to operate to offer security testing and certification services according to a number of standards (including ISO 270011, NIST CSF2, OWASP ASVS3, ISAE 3000/34024, UNECE5 regulations, ETSI EN 303 6456, IEC 624437, Common Criteria8).

While firmly grounded in the European security market, the company now serves a diversified international client base and is active in all sectors, focusing on technology, energy, industrial, automotive, financial, public and healthcare markets.

1 ISO 27001 is the leading global standard on Information Security Management



2 The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) is a set of guidelines for private sector companies to follow to be better prepared in identifying, detecting, and responding to cyber-attacks



3 The OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS) is a detailed list of security requirements and guidelines that can be used to design, build and test highly secure applications



4 ISAE 3000/3402 are standards to provide assurance over non-financial information (3000) and Internal Controls (3402)



5 The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) regulations cover vehicle safety, environmental protection, energy efficiency and theft resistance



6 ETSI EN 303 645 provides baseline requirements for Consumer IoT devices



7 IEC 62443 standard specifies security capabilities for control system components and systems



8 The Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (referred to as Common Criteria or CC) is an international standard (ISO/IEC 15408) for computer security certification

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

About Secura

Secura is an independent cybersecurity expert. Secura provides insights to protect valuable assets and data. We make cybersecurity tangible and measurable in the field of IT, OT and IoT. With security advice, testing, training and certification services, Secura approaches cybersecurity holistically and covers all aspects from people, policies and organizational processes to networks, systems, applications and data.

For more information, please visit: www.secura.com

