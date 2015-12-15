BrainChip Talks with Rob Lincourt of Dell Technologies in Latest Monthly Podcast

Edge devices, neuromorphic computing and beneficial AI among the topics covered in sixth episode of ‘This is our Mission’ series

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Distinguished Engineer Rob Lincourt of Dell Technologies joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson on the latest “This is our Mission” podcast episode designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress. The 24-minute podcast will be available through the Company’s website, https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/, as well as across all major podcast platforms May 4, at 4:00 p.m. U.S. PDT.

A technologist who seeks to create unique solutions to complex problems, Lincourt works as part of the global CTO office at Dell to identify and understand emerging technologies and their impact on the industry, society and the company itself. In the sixth episode of the series, Lincourt and Telson discuss a wide range of topics including how people will consume AI in the near future, how devices at the Edge can process data without being attached to the network, how neuromorphic computing will affect industries such as manufacturing, and security of devices and applications.

“In our latest podcast, we wanted to build on our previous episode by continuing with our ‘outside-looking-in’ theme, so we are extremely grateful to Rob for providing us with insight into the human dynamic that will occur as AI becomes more prevalent in our lives,” said Telson. “As someone who examines technology trends and the potential effects those changes mean to Dell’s business, Rob brings a real humanity to the equation and offers up a unique look at how to navigate our increasingly data-driven world. What an exciting opportunity to talk about the Akida processor, IP and all the ways it can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation.”

Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

JPR Communications



Mark Smith, 818-398-1424



marks@jprcom.com