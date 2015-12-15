Bosch Power Tools Releases Next Generation of BLAZE™ Laser Measures, Made For Durability with Enhanced Measuring Features and a Dual Power Source

Built for even the toughest conditions, the second generation of BLAZE™ Laser Measures is armed with 11 different measuring functions and up to 165-foot measuring range along with improved tool settings

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced the release of the newest generation of its BLAZE™ Laser Measures, equipped with 11 different measuring functions and a range up to 65 feet. Built for complete durability with full, rubber-overmold housings protecting every impact point and IP65 ratings, this second generation of BLAZE laser measures is made to withstand tough conditions in applications from HVAC, concrete masonry, woodworking and more. BLAZE brings dual power source to laser measure world – these tools are powered by two standard AA batteries or the GLM-BAT (Lithium Ion battery pack) extended runtime.

“Now with upgraded measuring functions like the tape measure and big number mode for greater visibility and improved tool settings for easy use, we are happy to introduce the newest generation of BLAZE Laser measures,” said Ricardo Pedroso, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. “The line is intentionally built with end users in mind and designed to withstand virtually any job in any application and offers a significant benefit with its dual power source capabilities.”

In addition to improved durability, the second generation of laser measures offers a wide variety of enhanced features based on user feedback. Now with tape measure mode, the line offers a live measurement displayed in a traditional, visual way for users accustomed with using traditional tape measures. The laser measures also feature big numbers mode, displaying large figures for fast and easy readability with a focus on only the essential information and fading out everything else on the display.

For added ease of use, the laser measures include a state of the art user interface with advanced HMI and higher contrast to improve visibility in all environments. The easy-to-read backlit color display illuminates numbers with distinct resolution, for work in low-light or no-light conditions. Models GLM165-25G, GLM165-27CG, and GLM165-27CGL also come equipped with green-beam laser technology which generates a dot that is up to 4 times brighter than the standard red beams. Additionally, all BLAZE Laser Measure models come with a belt clip providing convenience to carry and easy access.

New tool settings include a haptic feedback feature offering confirmation of successful or failed measurements, battery save mode which reduces the brightness and deactivates audio and haptic feedback for more runtime, and a delete memory option to clear all memory slots in a single operation. The animation function creates intuitive graphics for easy understanding on how the measuring function is used and the store usage data function allows users to continue at the point where they left off even if the tool is switched off. Additional new tool settings include brightness adjustment, language options, tool info, factory reset and a help setting.

BLAZE Laser Measures are equipped for dual compatibility with alkaline or lithium-ion batteries providing more flexibility to the user. The BLAZE GLM165-27CGL model includes Bosch’s GLM-BAT 3.7V Lithium-Ion Battery, a second power source which greatly increases the operation time of the BLAZE Gen 2 family by nearly 67% and improves performance in cold weather when compared to standard AA batteries. Due to the advanced charging circuit, the user is even able to charge and operate the BLAZE™ Gen 2 Family at the same time. The GLM-BAT 3.7V battery needs only 15 minutes of charge time for 30 minutes of tool operation.

For more information on the second generation of BLAZE Laser Measures, please visit boschtools.com.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

