Bluetooth SIG and DiiA Collaborate to Accelerate IoT-enabled Commercial Lighting

Organizations to specify standardized Bluetooth mesh interface for DALI lighting devices

KIRKLAND, Wash. & PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bluetoothmesh–The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the trade association that oversees Bluetooth® technology, and the DiiA, the global DALI alliance of companies from the lighting and sensor industries, announced today a collaboration designed to accelerate the adoption of IoT-enabled commercial lighting systems.

The collaboration will enable the deployment of certified DALI-2 devices and intelligent D4i luminaires, with qualified Bluetooth mesh intelligent lighting-control networks. This collaboration brings together two leading and complementary IoT standards for commercial lighting.

“Combining Bluetooth mesh with DALI is a natural choice for the commercial lighting industry,” says Paul Drosihn, DiiA General Manager. “The combination enables sensor-rich lighting systems and will deliver powerful new IoT capabilities to building managers. This will include automated light-level and color control, advanced luminaire performance monitoring including energy usage and predictive maintenance, as well as enhanced services such as asset tracking and indoor navigation.”

IoT-enabled commercial lighting systems are comprised of two key components: IoT-enabled luminaires that include sensors and other devices, and an IoT-enabled lighting control system. DALI-2, from the DiiA, provides an ecosystem of certified lighting devices including intelligent D4i luminaires. Bluetooth mesh, from the Bluetooth SIG, is a leading IoT standard for intelligent wireless lighting-control networks. Through this collaboration, leading lighting-industry companies from both organizations are now bringing these two standards together by specifying a standard Bluetooth mesh interface for certified DALI-2 and D4i devices, enabling connectivity with qualified Bluetooth mesh lighting-control networks.

“Commercial building owners around the world are being asked to improve energy efficiency while also enhancing the occupant experience,” said Mark Powell, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. “The IoT-enabled intelligent lighting systems this collaboration enables promise to deliver the exact solution these building owners need.”

“We are excited to support this collaboration between the Bluetooth SIG and DiiA,” said Arnulf Rupp, Head of Standardization at OSRAM. “Establishing a standard Bluetooth mesh interface for D4i intelligent luminaries will open up industry opportunity and enable the deployment of even more advanced, interoperable IoT-enabled commercial lighting systems, while ensuring an equivalent light control behavior between both standards.”

To help streamline the delivery of products to market, the Bluetooth SIG and DiiA are also working together to make it easier for vendors to complete both the Bluetooth product qualification and DALI-2 product certification processes necessary to ensure interoperability. In turn, this will ensure that Bluetooth mesh lighting control, combined with certified DALI-2 and D4i devices remains the natural choice for the professional lighting industry.

About Bluetooth SIG

Formed in 1998, the Bluetooth SIG is the not-for-profit trade association that oversees Bluetooth® technology. In support of more than 35,000 member companies, the Bluetooth SIG facilitates the collaboration of its members to create new and enhanced specifications that expand the technology, drives global interoperability via a world-class product qualification program, and grows the brand by increasing the awareness, understanding, and adoption of Bluetooth technology.

Bluetooth mesh is the mesh networking capability of Bluetooth technology. Designed for large scale device networks, Bluetooth mesh enables thousands of devices to reliably and securely communicate with one another and has quickly become the leading standard for wireless lighting control systems. For more information, please visit www.bluetooth.com.

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA is driving the adoption of DALI-2, the latest version of the internationally standardized DALI protocol. DALI-2 includes more product types, more features, clearer specifications, increased testing, and product certification.

The DALI-2 certification and trademark program, operated by DiiA, builds confidence in cross-vendor product interoperability. DiiA develops test specifications for DALI-2 product compliance testing, and also creates new specifications for additional DALI-2 features and functions. The D4i certification program from DiiA brings standardization to intra-luminaire DALI. For more information, please visit www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

Contacts

Bluetooth Media Contacts:

Americas



INK Communications Co.



bluetooth@ink-co.com

Europe, Middle East, Africa



Octopus Group



BluetoothSIG@octopusgrp.com

Asia-Pacific



CHINA



Archetype



bluetooth@archetype.co

JAPAN



Next PR



Bluetooth@next-pr.co.jp

KOREA



Strategic Marketing and Communications, Inc.



bluetooth@oksmc.co.kr

DiiA Contact Details:



Paul Drosihn



DiiA General Manager



gm@digitalilluminationinterface.org