Big Huge Games Reports a Data Security Incident

2 days ago

Ongoing Investigation Reveals No Indication of Compromise to Player Personal Information

TIMONIUM, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Big Huge Games today informed players that it has been the victim of a customized attack, which impacted company data. An investigation into the issue is ongoing, and at this time there is no evidence indicating that personal information of players – including credit card data – has been compromised. Most Personally Identifiable Information of players is managed by third-party vendors, or is stored off-premise.

The Big Huge Games Information Security team has notified authorities and is working to determine the extent of the attack.

Big Huge Games is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexon US Holding Inc. At this time, there is no evidence suggesting that the data of Nexon US Holding Inc., its parent companies, or affiliates, have been impacted by this incident.

Contacts

Jeff Brown
jbrown@bighugegames.com

More Stories

Elys Game Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

2 days ago

Pokémon Unveils Virtual Music Concert With Post Malone to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

3 days ago

Love Is In The Air Across Nexon’s Biggest Titles

3 days ago

You may have missed

Tantalus Rings Opening Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange

2 days ago

Keysight Introduces Massively Parallel Board Test System to Enable Higher Throughput in a Smaller Footprint

2 days ago

Big Huge Games Reports a Data Security Incident

2 days ago

Elys Game Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

2 days ago

ACSIS Chief Strategy Officer Appointed to AIM Board of Directors

2 days ago
error: Content is protected !!