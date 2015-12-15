Big Huge Games Reports a Data Security Incident

Ongoing Investigation Reveals No Indication of Compromise to Player Personal Information

TIMONIUM, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Big Huge Games today informed players that it has been the victim of a customized attack, which impacted company data. An investigation into the issue is ongoing, and at this time there is no evidence indicating that personal information of players – including credit card data – has been compromised. Most Personally Identifiable Information of players is managed by third-party vendors, or is stored off-premise.

The Big Huge Games Information Security team has notified authorities and is working to determine the extent of the attack.

Big Huge Games is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexon US Holding Inc. At this time, there is no evidence suggesting that the data of Nexon US Holding Inc., its parent companies, or affiliates, have been impacted by this incident.

