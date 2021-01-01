A&W Canada Leverages Medallia to Capture Real-Time Guest Feedback and Take Action

Taps the power of Medallia Experience Cloud, Digital, Social, Text Analytics, LivingLens and Zingle, to identify guest experience friction in real-time and take immediate action to close the loop with each customer

SAN FRANCISCO & VANCOUVER, BC–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that A&W Food Services of Canada Inc., the second largest burger chain in Canada with over 1,000 locations, is leveraging Medallia to understand the guest experience and close the loop with all guests.

“Listening and acting on guest feedback has always been one of our focuses. We’re excited to partner with Medallia to streamline our online guest feedback for both our guests and our restaurant teams. We know we’ll now be able to unlock clear, actionable insights about our guest experience, which will make Medallia an invaluable tool for our business,” said Tom Newitt, vice president of marketing for A&W Canada.

The partnership between A&W and Medallia will empower the restaurant to understand the guest experience in real-time via digital touchpoints that weren’t previously trackable such as social media and Google Reviews, and take actions to continue delivering stellar experiences in the future. Using Medallia’s proprietary artificial intelligence, A&W can identify guests in need of information before they submit the ‘contact us’ form on the restaurant’s website.

“It is exciting to see A&W leveraging our technology to adapt quickly and to understand what diners want in real-time. The world has gone digital overnight and our customers realize the need to do the same with their customer experience programs,” said Leslie Stretch, CEO for Medallia.

