Anuta ATOM Cloud Delivers Network Automation as a Service with Amazon Web Services

Cloud-Native SaaS offering accelerates service delivery across Multi-Access Edge Computing, 5G, and IoT networks at scale with an improved customer experience.

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anuta Networks, the leader in network automation, announces the availability of ATOM Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering of its award-winning ATOM network automation platform. This new offering provides all of the powerful capabilities of Anuta ATOM in SaaS or a cloud-hosted business model. ATOM Cloud increases operational efficiency, improves network reliability and assurance, simplifies processes, and reduces the potential for errors. ATOM Cloud is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, delivering benefits such as high availability, massive scalability, reliability, geographical presence, security, and OpEx savings.

To keep up with the proliferation of data and its consumption, today’s networks are growing in scale and complexity – making effective network service provisioning, management, and compliance enforcement challenging. To meet these challenges, network automation empowers networking teams to rapidly design and provision services, gain visibility into applications and services flowing through the network, speed onboarding, ensure SLA compliance, and realize ROI faster. A cloud-native automation architecture allows network operators to start the automation journey quickly and scale as needed.

Anuta ATOM Cloud solution eliminates deployment hassles, delivers ubiquitous connectivity, enables instant access to innovation, and offers a flexible pay-as-you-go subscription model.

Key features of Anuta ATOM Cloud include:

Always-on compliance enforcement that minimizes accidental configuration changes,

Automated stateful service provisioning and stateless workflows that eliminate manual processes and errors,

Multi-vendor and multi-domain support that prevents tool sprawl and operator complexity,

Crowd-sourced analytics and predictive assurance (to be powered by AI/ML) that deliver customized recommendations for network performance, availability, and SLA conformance,

Shared multi-tenant and dedicated instances that provide flexibility and customer choice,

SOC2 compliant operations (in-progress) that ensure security, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

ATOM Cloud is available in three SaaS license tiers:

ATOM Cloud Essentials – ideal for customers who need basic automation – including multi-vendor device onboarding, discovery, configuration management, compliance reporting, basic monitoring, and OS upgrades.

– ideal for customers who need basic automation – including multi-vendor device onboarding, discovery, configuration management, compliance reporting, basic monitoring, and OS upgrades. ATOM Cloud Professional – provides advanced automation capabilities – including all of the features from the Essentials bundle and the addition of compliance remediation, low-code workflow automation, and pre-built service models such as L2/L3 VPNs, closed-loop automation, advanced monitoring, and role-based access.

– provides advanced automation capabilities – including all of the features from the Essentials bundle and the addition of compliance remediation, low-code workflow automation, and pre-built service models such as L2/L3 VPNs, closed-loop automation, advanced monitoring, and role-based access. ATOM Cloud Enterprise – best suited for customers who need complete control of the automation platform with customization for device models, service models, and closed-loop automation. This bundle also includes limited professional services and a dedicated customer success team.

“We have collaborated with many large enterprises and service providers to simplify their automation journeys. While network automation is recognized as a mission-critical element, especially post-pandemic, there have been barriers to adoption,” said Chandu Guntakala, Co-Founder & CEO of Anuta Networks. “A cloud-native solution immediately elevates the customer experience with access to innovation, auto-scaling, 24×7 monitoring, security, and availability. ATOM Cloud allows our customers the flexibility to deploy on-premises, in the cloud, or leverage our SaaS offering.”

“ATOM Cloud combines the best model-driven architecture with the latest technologies in microservices and analytics to deliver one of the industry’s most flexible and extensible SaaS offering,” said Chandra Manubothu, VP of Sales Engineering, Anuta Networks. “With ATOM Cloud, we simplified the customer journey with a fanatical focus on user experience, coupled with 100+ out-of-box services. Further, we implemented many security controls for segmentation while ensuring the scale, role-based access, monitoring, and availability required.”

ATOM Cloud is available today.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are on a mission to transform our customer experience globally. Cloud-native network automation is critical as Neustar expands our massive, multi-vendor network built of various business units. As part of our UltraDDoS Protect project, ATOM in AWS Cloud eliminated thousands of hours of manual efforts involving configuration reviews, migration scripts, software upgrades, pre, and post-checks, as well as rollbacks. Anuta Networks has been a critical partner in our transformation journey.”

– Matthew Wilson, Senior Director, Product Management, Network, and Application Security, Neustar.

“Juniper believes that delivering an assured service experience is the first and most important requirement for operators delivering cloud-hosted services to their end-users. As such, we are excited to include ATOM Cloud in our Juniper Paragon Automation portfolio, as it aligns with our vision to provide cloud-native, SaaS solutions that simplify network operations and improve customer experience.”

– Brendan Gibbs, VP Product Line Management, Automated WAN Solutions at Juniper Networks.

“Increasingly, network architectures and operations are becoming cloud-centric to gain agility and flexibility without compromising control. In this context, cloud-native network automation delivers a superior customer experience for operators and users through simpler processes and service-oriented workflows that facilitate 24×7 availability. ATOM Cloud has been designed to translate business intent and simplify the implementation of complex provisioning workflows, expediting service-oriented processes to help network operators achieve ROI and enhance overall operational efficiency.”

– Brad Casemore, VP Research, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks, IDC.

About Anuta Networks:

Anuta Networks is a leading provider of Web-Scale On-prem and Cloud-Native Network Automation and Assurance software for the branch, campus, data center, and service provider-managed multi-vendor networks. Anuta ATOM Cloud closed-loop automation platform accelerates service delivery and assurance for the massive 5G, Multi-Access Edge Computing, and IOT networks, with an elevated customer experience and elastic scale. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Anuta Networks is a Gartner Cool Vendor and won the best network automation innovation award in 2020.

