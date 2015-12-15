Anna Rix Joins Big Run Studios as Executive Producer

Accomplished Leader Heads Up Development for New Casual Competitive Mobile Title

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigrunfans–Hit mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios, today announced that Anna Rix has joined as Executive Producer to lead the vision, creation and production for an exciting new casual competitive title. Her addition marks the expansion of a second development team for Big Run Studios.





Anna brings over 13 years of experience in Producer roles from Big Fish Games working on more than 150 titles including Mystery Case Files: Fate’s Carnival, Mystery Trackers, Midnight Castle and the latest smash hit, Cooking Craze. She’s led development with international studios and has expanded the player base of games by creating highly engaging content that resonates with audiences across a variety of genres.

“We’re thrilled to have Anna’s talent on the team as we continue our momentum and positive growth,” said Andrew Bell, CEO and Co-Founder, Big Run Studios. “Anna’s impressive track record and expertise will further shape our game development strategy of bringing best in class casual competitive games to players worldwide in 2021 and beyond.”

“Big Run Studios’ capability of rapid prototyping combined with its admirable mission of creating cutting edge games for traditionally underserved audiences is what makes this opportunity so unique and special,” explains Anna Rix, Executive Producer, Big Run Studios. “I empathize with our core audience of diverse female players and am excited to help lead the brand’s strategic vision and introduce new ways to play.”

Big Run Studios currently has four games on the App Store – Big Hearts, Big Run Solitaire, Farm Sweeper, and its blockbuster hit, Blackout Bingo, the No. 1 downloaded bingo game on the App Store. The skill-based, bingo-inspired title challenges players to test their concentration, speed, and strategy to become the bingo master. For more information, follow Big Run Studios on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Big Run Studios is a fast-growing mobile games developer and publisher. Founded by game industry veterans Andrew Bell (CEO) and Buren Renick (COO), it has assembled a rockstar team of multi-discipline experts who develop high quality mobile products at an astounding rate. Big Run Studios’ Blackout Bingo, Big Run Solitaire, Big Hearts and Farm Sweeper are all out now on the App Store. The studio’s mission is to develop cutting-edge mobile games for traditionally underserved audiences, which drives each design, brand, and line of code. Look for more to come in 2021 and beyond at www.bigrunstudios.com.

