Amidst Rapid Growth, AKHAN Semiconductor Appoints New Board Member

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronic-grade diamonds, announced today it has appointed Haydar F. Alireza to its Board of Directors. An experienced investor with an entrepreneurial spirit, Alireza currently acts as the General Manager of Reza Investment Company, a diversified, private conglomerate that represents companies with interest in manufacturing, construction, industrial and commercial services, oil services, retail, food and advertising.

Reza’s operations span the Middle East and South East Asia, and Alireza’s appointment will provide AKHAN with welcome guidance as it targets those regions for growth. Alireza will also call upon his experience investing with distinguished companies pre-IPO, like DocuSign, Lyft, Palantir Technologies, Chime, Robinhood, among others, to catapult AKHAN Semiconductor as its Miraj DiamondⓇ Technology becomes a valuable resource across industries, from consumer electronics to aerospace and beyond.

“As the importance of semiconductors and the advanced materials used to create them comes to the forefront of the global stage, I am elated about the opportunity to apply my passion for growing businesses as a member of the AKHAN board,” said Alireza. “It’s my core belief that businesses have a social responsibility to implement programs that promote positive impacts across all aspects of business, including the environment and community, which is why AKHAN provides such a unique opportunity. With so many use cases for its Miraj DiamondⓇ Technology, I’m eager to collaborate with existing company leadership to meet the needs of key verticals, and ensure we’re doing it in a proper, sustainable way that benefits all involved.”

In addition to his current role at Reza Investment Company, Alireza currently serves on the board of several private companies, and has served on the boards of the Young Entrepreneurs Organization and the Young Presidents Organization.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company’s website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

Contacts

Rob Kreis



akhan@fischtankpr.com

www.akhansemi.com