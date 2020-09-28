AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Invades Magic: The Gathering on October 4th

Limited-Edition Secret Lair Collaboration with AMC Coincides with The Walking Dead Special Event and World Beyond Series Premiere Sun., Oct. 4th at 9/8c.

RENTON, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wizards of the Coast has today announced their latest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, a one-of-a-kind crossover with the universe of AMC’s The Walking Dead, which will be launching October 4th. This super-limited drop will include an all-premium-foil set of cards, with all but one of them being revealed in the coming weeks and the last one being kept a secret for players to discover.





AMC’s The Walking Dead Secret Lair drop will be open for pre-order for a very limited time between October 4th and October 12th. The Sun., Oct. 4th, launch will coincide with AMC’s “We Are The Walking Dead Weekend,” beginning with The Walking Dead Special Event: The Whisperer War Final Showdown at 9/8c, followed by the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10/9c, and ending with a special episode of Talking Dead at 11/10c, where fans can anticipate an unboxing and preview of the cards. With this, the set will be available for preorder at 11:30pm ET.

“ Wizards of the Coast is thrilled to collaborate with AMC to bring these iconic characters to the greatest strategy card game,” said Bill Rose, SVP of Magic: The Gathering design and development, Wizards of the Coast. “ We can’t wait for fans of both Magic: The Gathering and AMC’s The Walking Dead to discover fun new ways to play when they add this Secret Lair drop to their collection.”

“Magic: The Gathering is one of the most seminal works in the history of gaming,” said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games for AMC. “ So, we were beyond thrilled to work with Wizards to pair it with one of the most beloved series in the history of television. These cards are a perfect blend of the two universes, and we can’t wait for fans to get their hands on them and discover all the tricks we’ve hidden up our sleeves.”

The cards included in this very special Secret Lair drop will be completely new to Magic: The Gathering, depicting the iconic characters of the long-running and critically acclaimed TV Series. The included cards have never been seen before in Magic: The Gathering and bring unique gameplay and text different from any other printed cards, which will only be legal in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander.

Magic: The Gathering‘s Secret Lair is a collection of lovingly curated, limited-edition releases featuring some of the most exciting artists working today. The most recent drop celebrated a fan-favorite Magic character with Yargle Day on September 3rd, having previously launched other drops with varied themes, such as supporting International Women’s day, collaborating with Wizard of Barge for an oozing, all-slime crossover, or getting involved with International Dog day. You can learn more about Secret Lair on the official site.

AMC’s The Walking Dead Secret Lair drop preorders will go on sale October 4th for $49.99.

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the new digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, critically acclaimed comic book series, and professional esports league. With over 40 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in eleven languages in over 70 countries.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network’s series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC’s current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Dispatches from Elsewhere, Fear the Walking Dead, NOS4A2, Quiz, Soulmates, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the forthcoming series 61st Street, Kevin Can F Himself, Pantheon, and National Anthem. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries, and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America, and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand, and mobile.

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com.

HAS-B

