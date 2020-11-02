Adorama Teams Up with Marketing Architects to Develop and Launch Holiday TV Campaign Fast

Full-service destination for photo, video and electronics went from concept to on-air in one month by partnering with Marketing Architects.





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advertisers–With holiday shopping starting early and mostly online, Adorama recognized the opportunity to drive ecommerce sales by testing TV advertising. Today, they announced the launch of a holiday campaign, “Creative Ones.”

Adorama tapped Marketing Architects to access Rapid Response TV, an offering that brought them from concept, to pretesting, to production, to market in just one month. The campaign celebrates creators and invites them to visit Adorama.com for a “Holiday Deal of the Day” featuring a variety of creative tools and tech.

“At Adorama, we believe everyone is a creator,” said Gvansta Green, VP Marketing at Adorama. “Television will help us get the right equipment to more picture-takers, music-makers, and video creators this holiday season, so they can make triumphant work.”

“We’re excited to be working with a brand like Adorama at such a historic time for ecommerce electronics,” said Marin Suska, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “Rapid Response TV was the right fit to craft a TV campaign quickly so Adorama can test the channel just in time for the holidays.”

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store



Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

