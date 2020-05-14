A New Paper Mario Adventure Unfolds for Nintendo Switch on July 17

Paper Mario: The Origami King Delivers a Comedy-Filled Journey Packed With Puzzles, Strategic Ring-Based Battles, Quirky Characters and Stunning Visuals

There’s one tiny wrinkle in the festivities, though: Princess Peach seems a little strange. To learn more about her mysterious behavior, you can view a debut trailer for the game by visiting https://papermario.nintendo.com/#trailer. It seems as if King Olly, who claims to be the ruler of the Origami Kingdom, has hatched a devious plot that endangers everything Mario holds dear. It looks pretty dangerous on paper, so someone who’s a cut above the rest is needed to save the day!

“Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a grand new adventure on Nintendo Switch for players to wrap themselves up in,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise.”

Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the dangerous King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, he’s bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause.

Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory. One of Mario’s new abilities, called 1000-Fold Arms, allows you to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping you to solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises. Along the way, you’ll enlist the help of characters old and new, such as King Olly’s good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser himself! If they haven’t yet folded to the whims of King Olly’s origami will, Mario will accept all the help he can find with open arms!

Paper Mario: The Origami King also introduces a new ring-based battle system that lets you flex your puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximize damage. While the enemies may be crafted from paper, these dynamic, turn-based battles are far from stationary. It’ll require a sharp mind to make short work of these crafty enemies.

With a detail-rich world to explore, off-the-wall mini-game events and countless mysteries waiting to be solved, the next joyful Mario adventure on Nintendo Switch is ready to deliver huge helpings of crafts and laughs.

To learn more information about Paper Mario: The Origami King, visit https://papermario.nintendo.com/. Paper Mario: The Origami King launches in stores, in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com on July 17 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. For those who want to begin their adventure as soon as the game launches, pre-purchase is now available.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

