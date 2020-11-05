451 Research, a Part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Analyses Innominds’ IoT and Blockchain Capabilities in Their Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#451research–Innominds was recently analysed by 451 Research on its chip-to-cloud and cognition services for ISVs, OEMs and enterprises in a Coverage Initiation report. Another 451 Research report covers Innominds as a digital innovation firm with blockchain and distributed ledger (DLT) services.

The Coverage Initiation report analyses Innominds’ business, its strategy, outlook and its strengths and weaknesses in IoT and blockchain services. Such reports help the c-suite and sourcing organizations contextually assess and identify vendors based on capabilities in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“We are pleased that our unique position as a product engineering services company with expertise across devices, apps and analytics has been highlighted and it brings to the fore the impact we can create for enterprises, ISVs and OEMs that want to implement their next generation digital agenda,” says Divakar Tantravahi, CEO of Innominds. “We are building on our strategic focus on IoT and the connected car and specifically in edge and industrial gateways, camera vision, and vision processing as these drive Industry 4.0 solutions,” he adds.

451 Research also highlights the fact that Innominds has skills to take innovative IoT concepts and create workable technical solutions that span silicon design, cloud integration and advanced analytics. In healthcare, for example, Innominds has been working with a customer to create a robotic camera for surgery.

“Innominds provides product engineering services for global OEMs working with connected devices for both industrial and consumer IoT. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, as well as to SaaSify and add cognitive analytics to applications, and has begun working with enterprises on their digital transformation initiatives,” says Katy Ring, Senior Research Analyst with 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In the current pandemic scenario as companies increasingly invest in solutions based on advanced technologies to become efficient and resilient, Innominds blockchain and DLT expertise augurs well for it, says the report.

Commenting on this, Sairam Vedam, CMO, Innominds says, “We are glad to be profiled and covered by 451 Research. This further confirms that as an AI-first company, we are in the right position to help enterprises, software product companies and OEMs to drive their digital transformation projects forward quicker and better with our expertise in cloud, IoT, and AI and analytics. As businesses become hyper connected, the need to build reliable, robust and secure IoT devices powered by cloud-ready software and real time analytics is a mandate. Coupled with our cutting edge blockchain and distributed ledger technologies expertise which also ensures a secure business become a business reality, we are ensuring we tap into this growing opportunity and have been able to add substantial value to all our customers in their endeavour to get digitally transformed.”

“In our Voice of the Enterprise: Data & Analytics, Data Platforms 2020 survey, 68% of respondents mostly or completely agreed with the statement that blockchain/DLT will be in their organization’s top five strategic priorities in the next three years. The current pandemic, in particular, has amplified the need for technologies that help improve trust in data and other assets, and remove inefficiencies from business processes,” says Csilla Zsigri, Senior Research Analyst with 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Enterprises are looking outside the organization to address skill gaps and deal with complexity,” adds Zsigri.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices & embedded engineering, software apps & product engineering, analytics & data engineering, quality engineering, and cloud & devops, security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.

