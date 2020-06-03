2020 ERP Value Matrix Highlights Increased ROI from Process Automation and Simplified Workflows

Nucleus Research identifies Acumatica, Deltek, Infor CloudSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Rootstock and SYSPRO as leaders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleus Research today released the 2020 ERP Technology Value Matrix, its assessment of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market. For the report, Nucleus evaluated ERP vendors based on their products’ usability, functionality and overall value.

While other firms’ market reports position vendors based on analyst opinions, the Nucleus Value Matrix segments competitors based on usability, functionality and the value that customers realized from each product’s capabilities, measured with Nucleus’ rigorous ROI methodologies.

Nucleus named Acumatica, Deltek, Infor CloudSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Rootstock and SYSPRO as ERP leaders.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is a vital component of enterprise software implementations, serving as both a central system of record and a connection between finance, planning, operations, customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, supply chain management (SCM), and human capital management (HCM). Usability for ERP solutions continues to depend upon greater flexibility, increased mobile access, and rapid user adoption. Nucleus has observed that the most successful ERP vendors work to ease the difficulties of change management through simplified workflows and UIs.

“ The race to the cloud has been reignited as fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic caused an abrupt and permanent spike in the demand for the ability to work remotely,” says Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. “ Cloud-native solutions stand to gain the most from this paradigm shift, but vendors with large on-premises deployment bases will have the chance to make good on their own transition roadmaps.”

“ While some vendors take a broad approach to the ERP market, many have tactically consolidated their go-to-market strategies around the verticals in which they perform the best,” says Andrew MacMillen, analyst at Nucleus Research. “ Capabilities such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and basic artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements are now table stakes for most industries, so vendors must prove that their specializations are both relevant and usable enough to return significant value.”

See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/erp-technology-value-matrix-2020/

